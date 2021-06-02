Talk of overturning the 2020 election on new social media platforms used by QAnon followers sparks fears of further violence

Major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter suspended the accounts of influential peddlers of election conspiracy theories after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including Trump himself.

That resulted in a surge of downloads for alternative social media apps, and many Trump supporters have found a home on Telegram, where there are fewer rules against misinformation and conspiracy theories like QAnon.

Congressional sources tell CNN that Trump's comments about the highly questioned Republican-led audit in Arizona and his reported comments about returning as president in August are of particular concern.

One clip that circulated widely in some Telegram groups was part of an interview Trump gave to OAN in May. In a response to a question about a potential 2024 candidacy, Trump said that "something has to be done" before 2022 to stop the Democratic agenda.

"He doesn't have to wait until 2024 people, he's coming back this year, everything is going to be reversed," one Telegram user commented on the clip.

"It's a great day when we start seeing evidence of the plan coming together! He just told us it won't be long now," wrote another.