Taliban fighters execute 22 Afghan commandos as they try to surrender

Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner, said: "This evidence suggests that the Taliban's persistent claims to have changed their ways are predicated on a lie and completely undermines their claims that they will respect human rights in the peace process."

She added that Afghan authorities should "launch an immediate investigation into this reprehensible act," and if they failed to bring perpetrators to justice, "the international community and the International Criminal Court must step in."

They 'shot them all'

According to several witnesses interviewed by CNN in Dawlat Abad, the commandos were shot in cold blood.

One man said the commandos arrived in the town with several tanks but ran out of ammunition after two hours of fighting and received no support from the air.

"The commandos were surrounded by the Taliban. Then they brought them into the middle of the street and shot them all," the witness said.

He also suggested some Taliban fighters were not from the region and may have been foreign because he could not understand what they were saying when they spoke between themselves.