Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the US Capitol attack

"This is a report that I am just learning about within the last, they informed me yesterday of the report," Sund said when asked about the memo, which was first made public by The Washington Post on January 12. It is unclear why it took six weeks for Sund to learn about that memo.

The revelation underscored a consistent theme of the hearing: Communication failures put the Capitol -- and people's lives -- at risk.

"How can you not get that vital intelligence on the eve of what's going to be a major event?" Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters asked Sund.

Sund responded that the information was "coming in as raw data," though he acknowledged the information would have been helpful.

Facts still murky on the National Guard delay

Seven weeks after the attack, the dizzying timeline of events still isn't completely settled.

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, asked the former officials about a request that Sund claims he made for National Guard troops in the days leading up to the riot.