Takeaways from a day of congressional Republicans embracing Trump and downplaying the US Capitol riot

"And if there has to be a higher hierarchy of things that we prioritize, this would be the one we prioritize because it is the most dangerous threat to our democracy," Garland added, while also noting that the Justice Department would continue cracking down on other threats and crimes.

The Justice Department has charged more than 415 people in connection with the riot.

Republicans boo, then oust a top Trump critic in their ranks

It took just 16 minutes for House Republicans to oust Cheney from her leadership position on Wednesday morning. The fight over her role in the Republican Party and its future is going to last much longer.

The swift conference meeting that led to Cheney's dismissal underscored the desire among Republican leaders to wash their hands of Cheney's Trump criticisms, which they have argued is distracting from their goal of winning back the House in 2022.

Cheney has made clear she has no intention of going quietly, and her dismissal from leadership will free her to speak her mind, and to condemn Trump's lies about the election that most of her House Republicans have embraced.