Taco Bell joins the chicken wars with a new taco

Taco Bell, Wendy's and others are releasing new offerings in hopes of closing the chicken sandwich gap with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

Everyone seems to love fried chicken sandwiches. But how about a fried chicken sandwich on a taco? Taco Bell is making that dream come true with its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

It's a creative concoction: The all-white piece of chicken is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and fried with a crunchy tortilla chip coating, served in a puffy bread that's shaped as a taco. That's then topped in a creamy chipotle sauce. There's also a spicy version that includes an additional topping of jalapeño slices.

Taco Bell is serving the tacos only at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning on March 11 for $2.49. A nationwide rollout is planned for later this year, signaling the chain is ready to grow its menu again following a major reduction last year.