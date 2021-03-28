Syria forced to ration fuel as stricken ship keeps Suez Canal blocked

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, SCA chairman Osama Rabie gave details of the rescue operation, which he described as "technically difficult" and "involving many factors."

"We are facing a difficult and complicated situation, we work in a rocky soil, the tides are very high, in addition to the huge size of the ship and the number of containers that make it difficult," he said. "We cannot set a specific date for the ship to float, it depends on the ship's response."

Around 9,000 tons of ballast water have been removed from the ship, Rabie said, with the dredging taking place during low tides while 14 tugs worked during high tides. Rescue teams managed to temporarily restart the rudder and propellers on Friday night before a low tide stalled their efforts, he said.

Two additional heavy tugboats are expected to arrive at the Ever Given "presumably early evening" on Sunday, a spokesman for Boskalis, a sister company of SMIT Salvage, told CNN.

The pair have a combined pulling capacity of around 400 tons, said spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer. Once the tugboats arrive, it could take a few hours to hook up to the Ever Given, he said.