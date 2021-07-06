Suspected thieves grab pricy handbags and flee Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco

"For more than a month, we've been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area," a Target spokesperson said in an email. "Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns."

Still, despite these high-profile incidents, SFPD crime data shows declining incidents of property crime in the city so far this year. As of July 4, larceny theft is down 8.8% this year compared to the same point last year. In the same time period, robbery is down 11.9%, yet burglary is up 4.2%. In 2020, larceny theft was down 39% year-over-year, according to SFPD crime stats.

Authorities have previously portrayed these high-profile retail thefts as organized crimes rather than spur-of-the-moment incidents. Last October, for example, five people were arrested for allegedly buying stolen goods and reselling them in an investigation that seized and recovered about $8 million in stolen merchandise from retailers across the region, according to the California Attorney General's Office.