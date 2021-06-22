Suspected shoplifter from viral video at San Francisco Walgreens arrested in spree of thefts

SFPD said they had already been looking for Lugo-Romero, who was suspected of committing thefts from merchants in the Northern and Mission Districts. Police described him in a tweet as a "prolific retail theft suspect."

In particular, police said Lugo-Romero was the man in last week's viral video, captured by a reporter for CNN affiliate KGO, that shows a suspected shoplifter taking items from a Walgreens and putting them into a black garbage bag.

The theft continued even as three people, including the store's security guard, began filming on their cell phones just feet away. The suspect then put the bag of items on his bike and rode toward the guard, who attempted to grab at the bag but allowed him to pass. The shoplifter then left the store with the bag on the bike, the video shows. No one was injured.

For that incident, Lugo-Romero was booked on charges of second-degree burglary, grand theft, two counts of entering a business with intent to commit theft, loss under $950, and two counts of petty theft, according to police.