Survivors of Blackwater massacre in Iraq slam Trump's pardons for US guards behind killing

Al-Nasrawi, who attended the trial in the US as a witness, said he had received some compensation following the ruling, but believes he is owed more.

The 2014 trial heard harrowing details from Iraqis who described the "horror" of watching the shootings unfold.

"Anything that moved in Nusoor Square was shot. Women, children, young people, they shot everyone," said Hassan Jaber Salman, a lawyer who survived the attack with his son, during the trial.

Blackwater said its convoy came under attack, and defense attorneys said in court that witness accounts were fabricated. But witnesses testified that the contractors opened fire without provocation. Seventy-one witnesses testified in total, including 30 from Iraq -- the largest group of foreign witnesses to travel to the US for a criminal trial.

The massacre sparked outrage in Iraq and raised questions about the accountability of foreign security personnel in the country, who were not subject to Iraqi law under an order from the US-led occupation government at the time.

The 2014 trial further thrust the spotlight onto the murky practices of Blackwater, which at the time of the killings held a $1 billion government contract to protect American diplomats.