Surviving combat only to die at home: Retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is picking out his coffin at 35 years old

35-year-old retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black has terminal colon cancer that his doctor says is linked to breathing in toxic fumes from burn pits used while serving in Afghanistan. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports on the effort to end their use and protect US military service members.

You can't tell by looking at him, but retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is about to die. He's just 35 years old.

And today he's having what he calls a good day.

"I could be dead tomorrow. I could live another six months ... It really all just depends on how my body responds to the oral chemotherapy, how much more I can squeeze out of the stone," Black told CNN in an interview in his home on Thursday.

Black has terminal colon cancer that has spread throughout his body. He survived two combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with the Vermont National Guard and received numerous honors, including a Purple Heart.

But it's the smoldering trash from the massive burn pits on US military bases -- sometimes acres in size -- that will soon kill him.

"Soldiers tend to generate a lot of trash," Black told CNN. "Metals, plastics, electronics, medical waste, your uniform -- anything and everything that could be burned was thrown in the trash dump and then coated in diesel fuel and lit on fire."