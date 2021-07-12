'Surprising amount of death' will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

What is particularly frustrating for many experts, Reiner said, is that the deaths are "completely avoidable" now that vaccines are available. But about one-third of those 12 and older in the US haven't received the vaccine yet, CDC data shows.

"The vaccines we have work really well against this variant. It doesn't need to be this way," Reiner said.

Dr. Howard Jarvis, an emergency medicine physician in Springfield, told CNN on Monday that his sick patients are all unvaccinated.

"If they're sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are unvaccinated. That is the absolute common denominator amongst those patients," he said. "I can see the regret on their face. You know, we ask them, because we want to know, are you vaccinated? And it's very clear that a lot of them regret (not being vaccinated)."

Across the country, more than 99% of US Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.