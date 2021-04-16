Surprise conception: Woman conceives second child while carrying first

"We have almost never seen where two embryos start developing at different times," Schapiro said. "That is just nothing short of amazing."

Rebecca had just taken one dose of fertility drugs designed to stimulate ovulation before she conceived Noah. While that may be one reason for this rare occurrence, Rebecca said, it could also just be a "medical marvel."

'Tiny, tiny baby'

At first Rebecca and Rhys fretted over baby Rosalie's development in the womb, worried that being so far behind her bigger brother might affect her health at birth.

"It could go either way," Rebecca said. "Because the baby is so much smaller, there could be something wrong with it and it might not survive. That's usually the case.

"But they said this baby's actually growing consistently," she said. "It was a relief. It was a great relief."

Born by cesarean in September 2020, both babies did have to spend time in separate neonatal intensive care units (NICU). Rosalie, who was born at a tiny 2 pounds, 7 ounces, was sent to a specialty NICU about 15 minutes away from the NICU that cared for Noah, who was born at 4 pounds, 10 ounces.