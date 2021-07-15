Surgeon general issues warning over vaccine misinformation as White House turns up the heat on Facebook

At Thursday's White House press briefing, Murthy blamed misinformation for the slowing pace of vaccinations.

"It's one of several reasons why people are not getting vaccinated, but it's a very important one, because what we know from polls ... is that two-thirds of people who are not vaccinate either believe common myths about the Covid-19 vaccine or think some of those myths might be true," Murthy said.

Asked whether he believed public figures and companies that are helping spread misinformation should be held accountable, Murthy suggested that everyone, but especially those with large platforms, shares accountability.

"All of us have to ask how we can be more accountable and responsible for the information that we share," he said, adding that those with larger platforms "bear a greater responsibility to think about that."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki singled out Facebook as needing to do more to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on its platform. Meetings between the Biden administration and Facebook in recent weeks have been "tense," a source familiar with the conversations told CNN.

Psaki said Facebook in particular needs to move faster.