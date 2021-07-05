Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

The surviving members of the Champlain Towers South condo association issued a statement Friday saying, "We know that answers will take time as part of a comprehensive investigation and we will continue to work with city, state, local, and federal officials in their rescue efforts, and to understand the causes of this tragedy."

'It was a really wonderful place to live'

"These people were lying in bed comfortably at night with no warning whatsoever," former Millennium resident Jernigan said of the Surfside catastrophe. "It's a horrendous thing for the families to be going through now. And our hearts just go out."

Jernigan, a retired software engineer, and Andrew Faulk, a retired physician, paid more than $4 million in 2011 for their condo on the 50th floor of the Millennial.

Years later Jernigan and Faulk learned the highrise was not only sinking but also tilting. In 2016, they recorded a heavily watched online video titled, "Marble roll in Millennium Tower."

"It was the very first time we did it," Jernigan said of the experiment. "He got the marble out and I'm going to roll this and see what it does."