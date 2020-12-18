Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump's plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count

Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and a law professor at the University of Texas, called Friday's decision "a bit of a mixed bag."

"On one hand, the court has thrown out efforts by a number of different plaintiffs to prevent the Trump administration from excluding undocumented immigrants from next year's apportionment. On the other hand, part of why is because it isn't at all clear that the government is going to be able to implement its controversial policy before the Biden administration takes over on January 20," he told CNN.

"So even though today's ruling is a victory for the Trump administration, it may only be a temporary one -- with both the merits of the policy and whether it will actually be implemented in time still to be decided," Vladeck added.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that the Supreme Court decision is "only about timing, not the merits" -- and that if Trump's policy were to be implemented, they would challenge it again in court.