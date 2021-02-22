Supreme Court takes up Trump regulation on abortion counseling

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to a Trump administration rule barring federally funded health care providers in the Title X family planning program from referring patients for abortions.

Lower courts have split on the Trump administration's regulation, which critics call a "gag rule" and is currently in effect in most states.

The court's decision comes after President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum directing the Health and Human Services Department to immediately move to consider rescinding the rule, and as abortion opponents looking for a Supreme Court fight over reproductive rights, most recently in South Carolina, continue to advance state restrictions on the procedure.

The justices consolidated three cases concerning the rule to hear in a single challenge, the court announced on Monday.