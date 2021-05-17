Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade

"This case remains an ideal vehicle to promptly resolve both that question and the first question presented -- the contradictions in this Court's decisions over use of 'viability' as a bright line for measuring pro-life legislation," Fitch wrote.

Hillary Schneller, a senior staff attorney arguing the case for the Center for Reproductive Rights, told CNN last week that the court deciding to take the case would mark "a direct challenge to Roe V. Wade."

"It will be the first abortion ban the court has reviewed since that ruling in Roe," she continued, "and really puts the question squarely in front of the court as to whether they will stand by decades of this not only core precedent, but really, you know, core decision holding that it is for each person to decide... whether to continue a pregnancy before viability, you know, to really have these fundamental decisions in the hands of the individual and not in hands of the government."

Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University and the author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present," told CNN last week that the court taking up the case could result in overturning Roe, but it could also get rid of viability as the point at which states can ban abortion.