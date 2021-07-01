Supreme Court says Arizona limits don't violate Voting Rights Act

For its part, the Biden administration filed a letter with the court agreeing that the two Arizona provisions did not violate the Voting Rights Act, but disagreed with the suggestion to limit future claims under the law.

In court, Bruce Spiva, a lawyer for the DNC, reminded the justices that "voting discrimination still exists, no one doubts this." He said that minorities were twice as likely to be impacted by the out-ofprecinct law in part due to confusing placement of polling places and that the ballot collection law impacted Native Americans and Hispanic who depended upon it to cast absentee ballots.

"More voting restrictions have been enacted over the last decade than at any point since the end of Jim Crow," Spiva said, adding that "the last three months have seen an even greater uptick in proposed voting restrictions, many aimed squarely at the minority groups whose participation Congress intended to protect."

Reliance on Section 2

Eight years ago, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 5-4 majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, effectively gutting Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, a provision that required states with a history of discrimination to obtain the permission of the federal government or the courts -- known as "pre-clearance" -- before enacting new laws related to voting.