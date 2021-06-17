Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples

In court, Lori Windham told the justices that the agency was making a "modest" request which is to be able to allow diverse religious agencies to serve the city and get an exemption from the city's Fair Practices Ordinance. Instead, she said, the city was attempting tell a private religious ministry "how to run its internal affairs and trying to coerce it to make statements that are contrary to its religious beliefs as a condition of continuing to participate in the religious exercise that they have carried out in Philadelphia for two centuries."

She urged the court to revisit a 1990 case, Employment Division v. Smith, court precedent that holds that a law that burdens religious exercise is not subject to strict scrutiny from the court as long as it applies equally to everyone.

In addition, Windham said that Philadelphia violated free speech guarantees by forcing it to deliver the "government's preferred message on marriage," and demonstrating hostility toward its religious beliefs.

Before the election, the Trump administration sided with the foster care agency and argued that the city violated the agency's rights and showed hostility to its beliefs.