Supreme Court rules against NCAA, opening door to significant increase in compensation for student athletes

"It is our hope that this victory in the battle for college athletes' rights will carry on a wave of justice uplifting further aspects of athlete compensation. This is the fair treatment college athletes deserve," Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman which represented students in the case, said in a statement on Monday.

The ruling is the first time in decades the Supreme Court has considered the issue and is a dramatic win for a class of students who said that they were being exploited. The NCAA had argued that the spending caps at issue were necessary to preserve a distinction between amateur and pro sports.

A district court preserved limits on compensation unrelated to education, but ruled that caps on some education-related benefits violate anti-trust laws. The ruling was largely upheld by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, although the schools did not make immediate changes waiting for the legal process plays out.

Gorsuch said that the lower court had laid out the correct "fact specific" test that judges should use to assess restrictions and he rejected a more lax standard put forward by the NCAA.