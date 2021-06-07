Supreme Court rules against immigrants in temporary status seeking green cards

The government said that while Congress had made some individuals eligible to adjust their status if they met certain criteria and had a sponsor, it was not available to those who had not made a lawful entry. Huston said the government had "reasonably determined" that Congress did not "establish TPS as a special pathway to permanent residents for non-citizens who are already barred from that privilege because of pre-TPS conduct."

He urged the court to defer to the position taken by the agency in the case and he noted that there are "tens of thousands" of TPS holders who have adjusted their status, but they had been lawfully admitted as a student or an au pair or a temporary worker. He said that TPS holders know that it is a temporary form of relief from removal and that it "will not last forever." At an early point in the case, the Trump administration had argued that those in the TPS program could never try to get green cards. The Biden administration's position leaves open the opportunity for the government to change its mind.