Supreme Court rejects Texas' and Trump's bid to overturn election

The court did not provide a vote count, but there were no dissents to the order made public.

Separately, justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the case to be filed, but would grant no other relief.

For the past five weeks, federal and state courts have rejected most of Trump's attempts thoroughly.

Hastily-written filings have contained a multitude of elementary errors. Many of the pro-Trump arguments hinged on what was ultimately hearsay or conjecture. And in many of the cases, Trump backers have said they don't have evidence proving their allegations yet, but want to review ballots or confidential elections data more closely to see if they can find proof of fraud.

And though Trump has refused to move on, those closest to him -- including the legal team and his family -- are working on their next steps.