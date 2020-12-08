Supreme Court rejects Pennsylvania Republicans' attempt to block Biden victory

The effort from Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers faced steep odds at the Supreme Court, particularly because the dispute turned mostly on issues of state law. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed the challenge previously, holding that Rep. Mike Kelly and others bringing the suit failed to file their challenge in a timely manner.

Lawyers for Kelly argued that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated his "right to petition and right to due process, guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, respectively, by closing all avenues of relief for past and future harms."

But Pennsylvania officials called the petition "fundamentally frivolous."

"No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor's certification of presidential election results," argued J. Bart Delone, the state's chief deputy attorney general. "The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting in this kind of judicial power would be incalculable."

The emergency petition from the lawmakers was addressed to Justice Samuel Alito, who has jurisdiction over the Pennsylvania courts. He referred it to the whole court, which issued the order.

This story is breaking and will be updated.