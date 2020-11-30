Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump plan to cut undocumented immigrants from Census

Trump's efforts are complicated by the fact that Census officials have indicated that they are having difficulties processing census responses to produce the final count. If the numbers are transferred to the President after inauguration day on January 20, Trump's initiative is unlikely to be executed by the Biden administration and the case may be moot.

The Constitution provides that representatives "shall be apportioned" among the states counting the "whole number of persons in each State" every 10 years.

Congress has directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct the census and submit the tabulation to the President by December 31. The President, in turn, transmits the number to Congress usually around the first week or so of January.

Trump issued a memo issued in July outlining a new policy mandating that undocumented immigrants be excluded from the apportionment base. It directed the Commerce secretary to actually submit two numbers to the President. The first is the census count. The second excludes undocumented immigrants. The government says that other administrative records could be used to determine individuals' immigration status.