Supreme Court agrees to take up major Second Amendment case

Three years ago, for example, Thomas charged that the "2nd Amendment is a disfavored right in this court."

After the court effectively dismissed one case last term, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that he hoped that the justices would vote to take up a new case "soon." Still, in June, perhaps with the knowledge that there weren't five votes ready to decide, the court again declined to take up several new cases.

The new case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett, concerns a New York law governing licenses to carry concealed handguns in public. It requires a resident to show he has what New York calls an "actual and articulable" need to do so.

"The Supreme Court's decision in the case could have an impact on the millions of people living in jurisdictions with restrictive public carry licensing regimes and will tell us how broadly the current set of justices are reading the Second Amendment," said Jacob D. Charles, the executive director of the Center for Firearms law at Duke University School of Law.

According to the Giffords Law Center, although most states continue to require a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon, many states now place few or no restrictions on open carry.