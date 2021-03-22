Supreme Court agrees to review Boston Marathon bomber's death penalty case

The government's petition methodically laid out the events that occurred the day of the bombing and is deeply critical of the appeals court opinion that vacated the sentence in what the government said is one "of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation's history."

Then-acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall urged the justices to take up the case this term, arguing the "victims, the potential jurors, the district court, the government and the nation" should not have to bear the burdens associated with having to reinstate the capital sentence.

It is unclear whether, even if Tsarnaev's death penalty is reinstated, if he would actually be put to death given the Biden administration's opposition to the federal death penalty.

Nevertheless, while the Trump administration brought the appeal to the Supreme Court, there's no indication the Biden Justice Department is changing its legal position in the case, said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"It may be that the legal issue, about just how carefully district courts in capital cases have to screen prospective jurors, is one that the current Justice Department wants the justices to clarify even if it has no intention of carrying out a potential death sentence down the road," Vladeck said.