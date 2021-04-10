Supreme Court again blocks California Covid restriction on religious activities

Kagan concluded, "Because the majority continues to disregard law and facts alike, I respectfully dissent..."

In the case before the justices, Santa Clara County pastor Jeremy Wong and Karen Busch said the restrictions violated their First Amendment free-exercise rights by preventing their usual weekly Bible study and prayer sessions with eight to 12 individuals.

In their request for emergency intervention, they said they "sincerely believe assembling for small-group, 'house church' fellowship is just as indispensable to their faith as attending Mass is for a Catholic. Yet for over a year now, California has completely prohibited or substantially restricted those 'gatherings' and many others."

"By contrast," their request to the court said, "the State allows countless other activities to take place outdoors without any numerical limitations, from weddings and funerals to secular cultural events and political rallies. It also permits more than three households to congregate inside buses, trains, universities, airports, barber shops, government offices, movie studios, tattoo parlors, salons, and other commercial venues."