Super Nintendo World opens in Osaka, Japan

Super Nintendo World cost about half a billion dollars to construct and more than six years to develop. The gaming industry -- and Nintendo especially -- got a big boost during the pandemic, as people in lockdown increasing turned to Nintendo games for escapism.

For Nintendo, this is an important step beyond its core business of video games and consoles. The company is cashing in on its trove of intellectual property and iconic characters, with Nintendo items in gift shops across the theme park.

"They are in a decades-long strategy of going from being a video game company to an entertainment company" by expanding into mobile games, movies, theme parks and merchandise, said David Gibson, analyst at Tokyo-based Astris Advisory.

This opening comes as the global theme park industry is struggling. Theme parks are re-opening in a patchwork around the world. There are plans to open Super Nintendo Worlds in California, Singapore and Florida. In Orlando, the opening has reportedly been delayed until 2025.

Last year, Comcast executive Stephen Burke said Nintendo "is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of IP. It's up there with Harry Potter."