Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Japan in February. Here's a sneak peek

Get ready to slap on your Mario Kart racing gear and toss some Koopa Shells.

The world's first Super Nintendo World is set to open inside the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka on February 4, 2021.

Executive producer Thomas Geraghty of Universal Creative -- the innovation and creative arm of Universal Studios -- announced the opening date during a press conference on Monday inside the park's newly revealed Bowser Castle.

He says the new addition to Universal Studios will offer an experience that "can be found nowhere else in the world" and includes attractions based on the popular Mario series of games, which was first launched in the 1980s, as well as restaurants and gift shops.

In addition to conventional rides, the entire Super Nintendo World will be an immersive game in which guests can compete against other gamers in the park.

"It will provide the first-ever 'Asobi' (play) experience for our guests," says Geraghty, adding that visitors will be able to jump up and punch "question blocks" and collect virtual coins.