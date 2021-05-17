Summer camps look forward to welcoming back children, with new protections

Rutkowski said working out what measures to take was relatively simple, given the increasing amount of data, knowledge and guidance about how to beat the virus.

"It was an easy process because we learned so much more throughout the year," she said.

Still, the camp is engaging children and their families to ready them for what awaits at camp, said Rutkowski, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology.

"We have to prepare our children for the camp experience and that it's gonna feel very different to what they've been experiencing for the last 12-14 months," she said. "Communicating with them really clearly and effectively, cultivating a relationship with them before they even get to camp is going to be hugely important."

Keeping thousands healthy

Smaller summerlong camps might be able to seal themselves off somewhat from the outside world and any community virus spread, but that's not possible at YMCA facilities, where thousands may come throughout the season for both day and overnight programs.