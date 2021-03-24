Suez Canal blocked by traffic jam after massive container ship runs aground

Fifteen other vessels in a northbound convoy behind the ship have been held at anchorages while the canal is cleared, GAC said on its website. A southbound convoy is also blocked, it said.

The passage accounts for approximately 30% of container ship traffic globally each day, according to Reuters, with the alternative shipping route between Asia and Europe -- navigating around the African cape -- taking a week longer.

Nearly 19,000 ships, or an average of 51.5 ships per day, with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion tonnes passed through the canal during 2020, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

Re-floating the massive container vessel is "technically very complicated" and could take days, a senior canal pilot at the Suez Canal Authority told CNN.

The official -- who spoke on condition of anonymity as he's not authorized to speak to the media -- said that the equipment to float a ship is available but it depends on how it is used.

"If the method is not correct it might take a week, and if it's done well it might take two days. But if it had been correct [in the first place], then the crisis could have ended yesterday," the pilot said.