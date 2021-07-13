Subway CEO: We changed everything -- except our tuna

There was a report that went around like wildfire, that suggests that your tuna products don't contain tuna. I believe the suit has now been amended to say it's not made 100% with tuna because it doesn't always use skipjack or yellowfin tuna. What's the deal with Subway tuna? Can you just clarify for us?

Chidsey: I'm really glad you asked that question. The amended complaint to be corrected now does say it is 100% tuna. They question what kind of tuna it is. But they acknowledge it is 100% tuna. That's not the real issue. I say follow the science, and if you follow the science, once tuna is cooked, its DNA becomes denatured, which means when you go to test it, you can't tell one way or the other. We have a website out there called subwaytunafacts.com. It will take you through all the science. You can see every bit of the story there, and I think that will obviously put the facts out there and clarify all these misconceptions. The last thing I would point out, is again, we've been working on this refresh for 15 to 16 months and the one thing we did not touch was our tuna. We worked on turkey. We worked on ham. We worked on chicken. We worked on steak. People love our tuna. We're very proud of our tuna, so I think that's really the end of the story.

What are you hearing from franchisees about some of the challenges they are facing?