Students hope vaccine mandate will bring life back to college

Other schools have yet to announce a vaccine policy for the next academic year.

At Rutgers, Calcado acknowledges the challenges created by introducing the mandate, including for its more than 8,000 international students.

"What we've committed to is getting them vaccinated when they come on campus," he said. And that may include a second vaccination if students have been treated with one of the products not approved by the FDA.

"We are monitoring the situation by way of data from foreign vaccinations and trying to understand what the efficacy rates are. We're monitoring whether you can have another inoculation if you've already been inoculated," Calcado said.

He accepts that Rutgers may lose some students who are not comfortable getting vaccinated. But walking through a still-deserted campus, he says he has no regrets.

As she finishes out her first year at the school, Fusco is looking forward to a change. The vaccine, she says, "gives me hope that things will be more normal than they are now."

John Hermitt, a junior, is also happy to get the vaccine ahead of the fall semester.

"I'm just happy to get back," he said. "I'll be able to see my friends again."