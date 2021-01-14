Strong winds and snow on tap for central US

As the storm surges toward the Midwest on Thursday, cold air behind the system is greeted by enough moisture to unleash persistent snowfall, gusty winds and periods of blizzard-like conditions in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Eastern Dakotas.

The system is in no rush to move through the region however, as the impacts could linger well into Friday for millions across the Great Lakes. This prolonged snowfall, accompanied by periods of heavy lake effect snow on the south shores of Lake Superior will lead to widespread coverage of 3-6" of snow in the Upper Midwest with the highest totals likely ranging between 6-10" across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

As the system advances eastward Thursday night into Friday, periods of snow, rain and a wintry mix will impact parts Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Rain and snow reach the Northeast Friday night

A secondary low pressure will form along the cold front as the system reaches the East Coast Friday night into Saturday morning.

While the storm promises to bring a soggy start to the weekend for the Northeast, the majority of the area will see rain, not snow, thanks to relatively mild January temperatures.