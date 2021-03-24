Strong and long-track tornadoes are possible across the South -- again

Flash Flood Watches are currently in effect for locations near the central Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Gulfport, Mississippi.

Severe storm threat will be highest Thursday

Wednesday's storms will move east, centering Thursday across the Deep South as the severe storm risk area likely expands and becomes more significant. Strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast through as far north as Ohio.

"All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, some of which could be strong (and) long track, large hail greater than golf ball size (and) damaging winds (greater than) 70 mph," said the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi.

A couple of stronger storms could be possible in this risk area Thursday morning, but the most active weather will begin in the afternoon when several supercell thunderstorms could form.

The forecast shows that the atmospheric conditions will be ripe and "will support supercells with low-level mesocyclones capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail," the SPC said.