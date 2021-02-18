Storms devastate a nation on the brink after a year of lockdown -- and it's nowhere near over

They spent more than a day in the dark. The frozen milk Hampton had stored for her youngest was thawing. They ran out of firewood and gas for the generator. They bought 2x4s for $3 apiece, but they burn too quickly, she said.

"My husband is going to have to go buy some formula because all my frozen milk is going bad. My other kids are miserable and don't understand why it's cold or why they can't watch TV or have a warm meal," she said Tuesday.

The storm raises questions about Texas' electrical infrastructure, about 90% of which is controlled by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. While ERCOT defends its handling of the storm -- saying it averted a grid collapse and possible lengthy blackout -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Wednesday that 34 cities in her county still don't have power, and "we don't have an end in sight."

Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into ERCOT, which the council's leadership says it welcomes.

A different kind of disaster