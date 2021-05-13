Stores review mask policies after new CDC guidance

CVS, Walgreens and Macy's said they are reviewing their requirements for facial coverings following new CDC guidance easing mask wearing for people vaccinated against Covid-19.

The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances such as in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in areas where governments require masks. The CDC also said people will still need to follow workplace and local businesses' mask guidance.

CVS said it is reevaluating its in-store policy, which requires customers and employees to wear masks, based on the latest CDC guidance. "The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process," a spokesperson said in an email. Macy's is also reviewing its mask policy, a spokesperson said.

Walgreens is reviewing the updated CDC guidance, Emily Mekstan, a spokesperson for the company, said.

Representatives for Kroger, Home Depot and Starbucks said they will keep their policies mandating shoppers and employees wear masks.