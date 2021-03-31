Store cashier who suspected George Floyd of using fake $20 bill says he feels guilty

An employee at the Minneapolis corner store who suspected George Floyd gave him a counterfeit $20 bill last May testified in court that he felt guilty knowing that their interaction led to Floyd's death under former police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

An employee at the Minneapolis corner store who suspected George Floyd gave him a counterfeit $20 bill last May testified in court Wednesday that he felt "disbelief and guilt" knowing that their interaction led to Floyd's death under former police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

"If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods, testified in court Wednesday. He stopped working there soon after because he said he didn't feel safe.

Martin's testimony comes on the third day of Chauvin's trial as prosecutors have called several bystanders to describe their interactions with Floyd and Minneapolis Police on May 25, 2020.

Martin is one of a number of witnesses who have expressed survivor's guilt about what they did and didn't do leading up to Floyd's death. On Tuesday, a high schooler who recorded and shared video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd said she had lost sleep thinking of what else she could have done.