'Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us': Democratic congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over pro-union bill

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan lashed out at his Republican counterparts on Tuesday as the House debated a pro-union bill, urging the party to end its preoccupation with the recent shelving of six controversial Dr. Seuss books so it can "start working with us on behalf of the American workers."

In a heated brief speech on the House floor, Ryan shouted as he expressed his frustration over the lack of GOP support for the bill, gesticulating as he chided his colleagues for not helping "the damn workers in the United States of America."

"We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain," the congressman said, pointing his finger in the air repeatedly as his face mask began sliding below his nose.

"But if we're passing a tax cut here, you'd be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers," Ryan yelled, before yielding back his time.