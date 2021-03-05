Stocks rise following solid jobs report

The leisure and hospitality industry added the most jobs in February with 355,000 new positions as some restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were rolled back. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

It looks like good economic news is actually being treated as good news on Wall Street.

Stocks opened sharply higher following a solid February jobs report Friday, with 379,000 jobs added last month. The Dow rose more than 300 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each rose about 1% as well. But stocks pulled back a bit and tempered those gains following the open.

The much bigger than expected jump in the February jobs report didn't appear to spook the market, which is already on edge about rising inflation pressures as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks plunged Thursday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank was willing to tolerate higher inflation and rising bond yields.