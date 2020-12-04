Stocks rally on jobs day

Stocks edged higher Friday after the government reported a lower than expected increase in jobs for November.

Investors appear to be betting that the weaker jobs gains will put more pressure on the outgoing Trump administration and Congress to approve more stimulus before Joe Biden is inaugurated next month.

The Dow rose about 85 points, or 0.3%, shortly after the open Friday and was back above the 30,000 level. The S&P 500 also gained 0.3% while the Nasdaq, which closed at a new all-time high Thursday, was up 0.1%.

Friday's jobs report, which showed that only 245,000 jobs were added last month compared to economists' forecasts of 469,000 according to Refinitiv, is yet another stark reminder of just how much ground the economy needs to make up before it is back to pre-coronavirus levels.