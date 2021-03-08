Stocks (mostly) rally as Wall Street cheers Biden's stimulus package

Long-term rates are still relatively low, but investors are alarmed by how rapidly bond yields have climbed. The 10-year yield began the year around 0.9%. And some experts are forecasting that they could soon head as high as 2%.

"Runaway inflation worries have been a stumbling block for stocks as of late. Because of this, there could be more market weakness ahead as investors grapple with the short- and long-term effects of stimulus," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist for Ally Invest, in a report Monday.

"High-flying stocks like tech and the 'stay at home' stocks may be hit the hardest," she added. To that end, Zoom, Teladoc and Peloton were all down significantly Monday and they have all plunged between 15% and 25% in just the past week.

Still, at least one "stay at home" couch potato stock rose sharply on Monday.

ViacomCBS, which has already surged this year thanks to optimism about its newly relaunched Paramount+ streaming network, soared nearly 13% to an all-time high on the news of the blockbuster ratings for Sunday night's CBS interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey.