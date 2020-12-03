Stimulus talks: Everyone wants a deal but it's unclear if a bipartisan plan will deliver, even with Democratic leader support

Remember, McConnell is the most patient man in Washington when it comes to letting things play out. The bipartisan group may not actually deliver a bill, and even if they do, no one knows right now how Republicans may come down on it. It's not necessarily a dodge when members need to see legislative text. They need to know what this thing would really look like.

With that said, you are seeing some Republican members begin to either embrace the bipartisan framework or try and see if they can get involved to make it something they could support. The Chamber of Commerce has come out in support of the bill and the expectation is that other groups may follow, according to multiple aides. In other words, there has never been a moment in six months of covering this where I have seen rank-and-file members on all sides this desperate to get a deal, and outside groups are very aware that letting the perfect be the enemy of the good right now is not a good option.

In a virtual GOP lunch Wednesday, GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who is hardly a moderate, was emphatic with GOP colleagues that they need to get behind the framework. His message? They can keep putting GOP-only bills on the floor and get all 52 Republicans, but they are never going to get a bill signed that way.

"Lowest common denominator gets 52 votes, but doesn't become law," he said.