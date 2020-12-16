Stimulus negotiations: Hill leaders close in on a deal but Congress awaits the details

Negotiators are up against the clock ahead of a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding expires, and barring any major last-minute snags, lawmakers could be on track for a vote in the House on Thursday followed by a vote in the Senate on Friday. They would need unanimous consent from all 100 senators to schedule a vote, meaning if any senator objects, there could be at least a temporary government shutdown over the weekend.

How the legislative process could play out

Negotiators are likely to introduce a $1.4 trillion government funding package later Wednesday. Then, when the House Rules Committee meets to tee up a House vote, an amendment will be offered to tack on the Covid relief deal before sending the full package to the floor.

Once a vote takes place in the House, there will be little time left on the calendar before a potential shutdown is triggered.

With such a narrow margin for error, get ready for rank-and-file members to attempt to exert influence on the process in an effort to win concessions. Ultimately, leadership is likely to shut down such efforts, but that won't stop lawmakers from trying.