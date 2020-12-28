Stimulus is here. But there are some big caveats

US futures and most global markets moved higher on Monday as investors welcomed the additional stimulus.

The backstory: Economists had been arguing for months that US lawmakers needed to deliver another relief package to help protect the fragile economic recovery from the pandemic. The Federal Reserve said so, too.

But getting a deal that was acceptable to both Democrats and Republicans proved to be exceedingly difficult. Trump's 11th hour intervention — against an agreement his administration negotiated — didn't help matters.

The deal removes two sources of uncertainty for investors. It provides some relief to struggling Americans before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month, and keeps the US government running through September 30. That means no pesky government shutdowns until at least the next fiscal year.

China tells Ant Group to quickly overhaul its business

China has ordered Ant Group to overhaul its operations, dealing yet another blow to the payments giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma.