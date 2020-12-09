Stimulus checks aren't in the bipartisan relief proposal. Here's what Congress is offering instead

Nutrition assistance

The agreement would boost individual food stamp benefits by 15% for four months -- a measure that Democrats have advocated for since the pandemic began but never made it into prior relief packages.

It would also expand the Pandemic-EBT program to families with children in child care. It now provides money to low-income families with school-age children in lieu of the free and reduced-price meals they would have received in school.

The deal also would provide more funding for food banks and food pantries through The Emergency Food Assistance Program. And it would offer more nutrition assistance for senior citizens, young adults living in emergency shelters, Puerto Rico and certain other territories and those in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

Aid for airlines

The bill would extend the Payroll Support Program, which provides loans to airlines to support the pay and benefits of workers, through March 31. It would also provide additional funding for airports, bus companies, public transit systems and Amtrak.

State and local aid

The agreement calls for providing $160 billion to state, local and tribal governments as the basis for good faith negotiations.