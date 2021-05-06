Stiliyan Petrov's dream job was cut short by cancer; now he wants to help soccer stars plan for the future

According to statistics from the world players' union FIFPro, 72% of pro footballers do not have an education beyond high school level and just 14% have completed vocational training. Only 12% having a university degree.

In a sport where the average contract length is just 22 to 23 months, advocates say footballers should be thinking more about what they can do outside of the game.

There are opportunities to explore after a player's career ends, says Petrov.

"We have great transferable skills which a lot of other industries are looking into former athletes to be part of them -- with their leadership, communication, desire, work ethic. This is something a lot of players don't think of," said Petrov.

The PFA Charity provided further education funding to 1,397 individuals in the 2019-20 calendar year, often in the form of grants and bursaries to help train younger professionals for later in their career.

Retirement from football for Barker was almost seamless as he segued into working at the PFA where he has been ever since. His job includes talking with current players about retraining for a second career.