Steven Spielberg's production company signs a deal with Netflix

Spielberg added that he and Amblin are excited to work with Netflix and will continue to work with longtime partners like Universal Pictures.

The announcement is also notable because Spielberg has been critical of streaming in the past. For example, Spielberg told ITV News in 2018 that "once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie."

However, Spielberg has since been clearer about his support of film on the big or small screen.

"I want people to find their entertainment in any form or fashion that suits them," Spielberg told the New York Times in 2019. "Big screen, small screen — what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories.

Netflix and Amblin did not say how long long the multi-year deal would be nor if Spielberg would direct any films that would land on Netflix. Financial details were also not disclosed.

"Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening," Sarandos said in a statement. "We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven's cinematic history."