Steve Kerr calls for tougher gun control measures following Boulder shooting

Ahead of Tuesday's game, Kerr expressed his bafflement towards current gun laws in the US.

"It's just mindboggling to me that we can just continue to cater to the very small minority in this country," he said.

"Again, 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political affiliation, support background checks. We go through drivers' school and drivers' safety. And we have to apply for a license to drive a car. Nothing like that with a gun? ... A lot of us are just angry."

Kerr, whose Golden State Warriors lost 98-108 to the 76ers, wasn't the only NBA coach to speak out against gun violence.

Denver Nuggets' Mike Malone opened his media session by naming the victims of the Boulder shooting, breaking down into tears after doing so.

"I think we're all tired of it. That's an understatement," said Malone, who was visibly distraught as he spoke through tears.

"For me, you get so caught up in the job and basketball ... We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel?"