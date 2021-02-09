Steeplechaser Colleen Quigley discusses mental health, modeling and 'hunger' for Olympic success

Looking back though, Quigley has "absolutely no regrets" about her career path.

Since turning professional, she has undertaken modeling campaigns for Nike -- the sponsors of Bowerman Track Club, her former training group in Portland, Oregon -- but insists that being an athlete remains her priority.

"I'm training really hard and I don't have the flexibility to go from Flagstaff, where I'm spending eight weeks at altitude, to fly to New York for three days and shoot something and come back to training and try and pick up where I left off," she says. "It's just really hard on your body to do that."

After winning an NCAA title in 2015 and joining the Bowerman Track Club shortly afterward, Quigley made her Olympic debut the following year.

"I think I surprised myself in that almost immediately after the Games, I was just hungry for more. And I wanted to see what else I could do," she says.

"And I wanted to immediately start making plans to go back in four more years and do it better and do it bigger ... I was eighth and didn't know what the heck I was doing."

With five-and-a-half months until the Olympics are due to start, what format this year's Games will take remains uncertain.